Farris, Billy Ray
Farris, Billy Ray

September 15, 1950 - August 23, 2020 Billy Ray Farris, 69, of Morganton, went home to meet with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 15, 1950, he was the son of the late James Farris and Elizabeth Mabel Jarrett Farris. Billy was a member of Mountain View #2 Baptist Church and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Billy is survived by his wife, Donna Worley Farris of the home; sons, Scott Farris and Shane Farris; granddaughters, Pamela Baker, Harley Searcy, Jessica Farris, and Candace Farris; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Allysa, Morgan, and Blaire; sisters, Shirley Conley and Nancy Reece; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Farris Jr., and James Farris; and sister, Linda Dale. No services are planned for Billy at this time. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

Farris, Billy Ray
