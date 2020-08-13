Franklin, William Earl "Red"

August 11, 2020 Mr. William Earl "Red" Franklin, 96, of Lenoir, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital, following a period of declining health. Mr. Franklin was born in Caldwell County to the late Floyd Braxton Franklin and Sarah Branch Franklin. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Valdese where he served as a deacon, usher, and was on the Building and Grounds Committee. He worked as an electrician and owned Franklin Electric Service, working with his brothers to build homes and wired many homes in Burke County. Mr. Franklin was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II in the 17th Infantry Regiment of the Army 7th Division. He traveled all over the Pacific including the Aleutian Islands, Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines and Okinawa. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained to his hands. He was an excellent gardener, known for his Texas sweet onions and tomatoes, which he loved sharing with his family and friends. He enjoyed gospel music, country music, and going to concerts. He loved the Atlanta Braves baseball team and spent many hours watching their games on TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Bean Franklin; son, William Ronnie Franklin; brothers, Arthur "Sharpe" Franklin, Hubert "Bud" Franklin and David "Bull" Franklin; and sisters, Pauline F. Branch, Bessie F. Clark, Lula F. Jones and Wilma F. Connelly. Survivors include his daughters, Debra F. Burton and husband, Chris, of Lenoir, Teresa F. Fletcher of Hickory, and Pam Franklin and partner, Dan Rutterman, of Morganton; grandchildren, Kristin Burton Kruger, Brandon Throneburg, Matthew Fletcher, Christopher Franklin, Amber Burton Kennedy and Sara Fletcher Welinsky; great-grandchildren, Saylor Throneburg, Lukas Kruger, Anna Kruger and Remie Welinsky; brothers, Floyd John Franklin of Rutherford College and Lewis P. Franklin of Valdese; and sister, Lorraine F. Key of Lenoir. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Valdese, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
