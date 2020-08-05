Fredell, Frank C.

December 24, 1955 - August 2, 2020 Frank C. Fredell, 64, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Born in Lincoln County, Dec. 24, 1955, he was a son of the late Minnie Flee "Buddy" Fredell and Minnie Pearl Chapman Fredell Anthony. He was a member of Zion Road Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Falls; great-grandson, Connor Mealhouse; and stepfather, Ray Anthony Mr. Fredell is survived by his wife, Susie Fredell; daughters, Marsha Fredell (Larry) and Jennifer Fredell (Anthony); by love, Pat Raby; grandchildren, Caleb Carswell, Destiny Mealhouse (Sam), Carli Sparks, Phillip Raby, CeAnna Raby, and Alyssa; great-grandson, Kayson Mealhouse; brothers, Coy, Delbert, and Dennis Fredell (Lori); sister, Deloris Chapman; close friends, Buck and Linda Butler and Sam Wright; and Pastor, Micah Piercy (Marisa). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Road Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
