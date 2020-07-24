Gilleon, Daniel "Shane"

March 25, 1974 - July 22, 2020 Daniel "Shane" Gilleon, 46, of Morganton, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Orange County, Fla., March 25, 1974, he was the son of Danny Gilleon (Marie) and Kathy Zack Roseman (Chris). Shane was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Bryant. He was a member of Victorious Church of God. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Nikki Gilleon; children, Torry, Eric, Alexis, Ashley, and Hailey; brothers, the Rev. Chris Dale (Stephanie) and Billy Whisenant; and his friends at Allison's Restaurant. Mr. Gilleon will be available for viewing from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Victorious Church of God, prior to the service. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church, with Brother Ken Van Buskirk and the Rev. Chris Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery with honors provided by the Department of Corrections Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Victorious Church of God Playground Fund. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
