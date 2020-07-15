Goforth, Joan Katherine

December 9, 1930 - July 11, 2020 Joan Katherine Goforth, formerly of Rutherfordton, passed away peacefully at Grace Ridge Retirement Home in Morganton, Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born in Rutherfordton, Dec. 9, 1930, to the late Mary Summey and Morris G. Goforth. Joan was a life-long member of First Methodist Church where she was active for many years. She graduated from Greensboro College, received a Master's degree from Duke University in English and math and studied Spanish one summer in Costa Rica. Joan was a short-term missionary with the Methodist Mission Board in Havana, Cuba and in Lima, Peru. After teaching Spanish at Gardner Webb University for several years, she taught at R.S. Central in Rutherfordton until she retired. During that time, she often took students on trips to Europe. Prison ministry was very important and rewarding to her. She spent many years teaching Bible Study at the Women's Prison in Black Mountain, and later at the Men's Prison in Spindale. Joan is survived by her sister, Mary Lou McDaniel of Morganton; niece, Kathy Hatcher (Trey); nephews, Mac McDaniel (Janet), Tommy McDaniel (Judy) all of Morganton and Ed McDaniel (Cindy) of Montreat; long-time friend, Allen Reynolds; and 10 great-nieces and -nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Rutherfordton City Cemetery with her cousin, the Rev. Jane Summey officiating, assisted by family friend, the Rev. Michael Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Ridge Foundation Friendship Fund, 500 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; or to the charity of your choice. McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com
