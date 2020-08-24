 Skip to main content
Gunter, Michael "Mike"
Gunter, Michael "Mike"

July 3, 1951 - August 22, 2020 Michael "Mike" Gunter, 69, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanette Cutshall Gunter. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.

