Hall, Michael ¿Shane¿

Michael "Shane" Hall October 6, 1994 - August 23, 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to share that one of our much-loved children has left his earthly home. Michael "Shane" Hall, 25, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Shane's life was welcomed into this world Oct. 6, 1994, in Onslow County. Shane spent the majority of his life on two wheels. He climbed on his first dirtbike at the ripe young age of 2.5 years old and hadn't stopped since. His happy place was on any MX track. He was a natural born motocross racer who had a skill and natural talent that impressed everyone who ever had the opportunity to watch him. He won multiple championship positions during his career. He accomplished his goal of gaining his pro-license in 2014. When not on a track, he enjoyed spending time on the lake with his son and family, enjoying the boat and especially the watersports. Those who are left behind are his son who he made his home with, Abshur Pierce Hall. He loved his boy more than anything else in this world and was a very dedicated and hands-on, loving dad. Other family members being left behind are his dad, Noel Hall and bonus mom, Christie Hall. If anyone knew Shane and knew anything about him, his dad was his hero. Just as Shane was so incredibly loved and supported by his dad. There are no words to describe the bond they had. His mom, Mendy Harvey, when it comes to the love between a mother and a son, there simply is no description. His sisters, Kaytlin Noelle Hall, Autumn "Brooke" Hall; brother, Dylan "Chase" Hall; bonus sisters, Taylan Phillips, Kendra Phillips-Colley, Madison Phillips and bonus brother, Zane Phillips; nieces, Jocelyn and Audrey; nephew, Steele; paternal grandparents, Randall and Barbara Hall; maternal grandparents, Kay and Joe Gore; and Odis and Greta Harvey. He also leaves a special cousin, Amanda Hall-Scott, who actually was more like another sister that he grew up with; and a number of extended family and numerous friends. A celebration of life service will be held at The Rock Church, 4806 US 64, in Morganton, Monday, Aug. 31. Friends are welcome to visit with the family starting at 6 p.m., and the services will start at 7 p.m. The family is planning to have a special "Memorial Ride Day" on a day, later in the fall. Track location, date and info will be shared once scheduled. In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for any monetary donations that will be dedicated specifically for Abshur's future. For those that wanting information on how to do so, you can reach out to a family member, or by email at all4abshur@gmail.com. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
