Haney, Sally Thomas

September 5, 1938 - July 29, 2020 Sally Thomas Haney, 81, of Morganton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 28, 2020, at her Grace Ridge home in Morganton. She was the daughter of the late Ruth W. Avery and the late Horace Daniel Haney and stepdaughter of the late Clifton K. Avery. Born in Burke County, Sally attended Morganton High School and worked summers at the Morganton Public Library until she graduated in 1956. She matriculated to Woman's College (now UNCG) where she served as Student Government President and graduated in 1960. With her degree in elementary education, Sally taught school two years in North Carolina before taking a civilian job with the U.S. Department of Defense as a teacher of military dependents. Almost 30 years later, Sally retired after having taught children of American military personnel stationed all over the world including stays in France, Japan, England, Turkey and Germany. She loved to travel but most summers found her spending time at home in Morganton where she fascinated her adoring younger siblings with her tales and regaled them with precious souvenirs. A talented, smart, athletic woman, Sally was a fun competitor whether it was ping-pong, cards, or a board game. As life moved on, her nieces and nephews quickly learned what a fun and young spirit she possessed. She loved every one of them in a special way and they knew it. Never married, Sally loved her family dearly and chose to retire in Morganton to help look after her mother who died a few years later. Sally then led a quiet life of retirement and had recently moved to Grace Ridge. She is survived by her four sisters, Kate Avery Hall (Bobby) of Raleigh, Jane Avery of Morganton, Sue Avery Douglas (Skip) of Raleigh, and Laura Avery Clark of Atlanta; her brother, Sam Avery (Caroline) of Morganton; and her many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Ridge Healthcare, the staff of Grace Ridge, and the staff of Burke Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials in Sally's name may be made to the Library Foundation of Burke County, 204 S. King Street, Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
