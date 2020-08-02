Hawkins, Carl Clinton

July 29, 1936 - July 30, 2020 Carl Clinton Hawkins, 84, of 4286 Berry School Ave., Valdese, answered God's call Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1936, in Burke County, to Dorothy Kincaid Hawkins and the late Elonzo E. Hawkins of Valdese. He graduated from Olive Hill High School and was valedictorian of his class. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he presently served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, Sunday school teacher and served on the Sunday School Committee and Finance Committee. He retired from Waldensian Bakery after 40 years of service, the Valdese Police Department, Valdese Town Hall, Rock Drug Store, and Auxiliary Police for Valdese, and Myra's Catering. He was a dedicated man of God, loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Hawkins; father, Elonzo E. Hawkins; brothers, Bradley Hawkins, Marshall Hawkins and Alphonzo Hawkins; maternal grandmother, Essie Kincaid Forney; paternal grandparents, Carl and Mary Jo Hawkins; stepgrandmother, Mabel Fullwood Hawkins; aunts, Margaret Kincaid, Betty Kincaid, Helen Craft, Essie Ray Kincaid, Nona Witherspoon, Gaylain Connelly, Nita May Durham; and uncles, James V. Kincaid and William Kincaid. Survivors include his wife, Myrtle Hawkins, of the home; daughters, Audrey Renee Coulter and Sherry D. Hawkins, both of Valdese; son, Roy C. Hawkins (Lynn) both of Morganton; mother, Dorothy Hawkins of Valdese; brothers, Bruce (Judy) Hawkins, Leonard Hawkins (Annie) of Valdese, Freddie Hawkins (Ricky) of Lenoir; grandchildren, Corey Coulter of Valdese, Brandon Hawkins (Ashley) of Garner; great-grandchildren, Chase Jackson Mease of Florida, Cayden Hawkins of Garner, Boris D. Hawkins, of Germany, Lucy Bass and Paige Jackson Bass, both of Asheville, Sherry Hawkins of Germany, great-goddaughter, Candy Hall Avery, of Valdese; aunts, Ann Ramseur of Valdese and Helen Walker of Washington, D.C.; a host of other relatives, family, and friends. The receiving of friends will be held today, (Sunday, August 2,) from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 3, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. Memorial Contributions can be made out to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 776, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
My heartfelt sympathy for everyone. Carl was well liked by everyone that knew him. Praying for Gods comfort for your loss.
