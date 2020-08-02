Haynes, Dianna Poore

January 17, 1971 - July 29, 2020 Dianna Poore Haynes, 49, of Newton, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. Born, Jan. 17, 1971, she was the daughter of Wentz Wade Poore and Rosalee Shelton Poore. "Nana" will be missed by everyone, but most of all, her grandchildren, Austin and Autumn, who thought the world of her. She is survived by two daughters, Amber Heffner of Vale, Morgan Haynes of Belton, Mo.; son, Taylor Haynes of Fort Bragg; fiancé, Art Johnson of Newton; sisters, Deborah Hite, Darlene Archer, Danita Tellado; brothers, Jesse Poore, Dennis Dotson, Danny Dotson, Keith Poore, Stephen Poore, Billy Poore, Donny Poore, and Mitchell Poore; and grandchildren, Austin Wood and Autumn Lee Gazeley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Delane Verzone; and her brothers, Darrell Poore, and Charles Poore. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Glenn Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., today (Sunday, Aug. 2,) at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Service information
5:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
3:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
