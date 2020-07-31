Haynes, Velma Pruett

February 7, 1931 - July 29, 2020 Velma Pruett Haynes, 89, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center, following a brief illness. Born in Rutherford County, Feb. 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James Daniel Pruett and Fannie Dale Pruett. Velma was a faithful member of Mount Home Baptist Church and was active in their Sunday School Program, Women's Missionary Union, and was previously the Chairperson of the Catawba River Baptist Association's Nominating Committee. She retired from the textile industry after 20 years, staying busy tending to her garden and caring for animals. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jesse Clayton Haynes. Velma is survived by her sons, William Ronald Haynes of Taylorsville, Randall Haynes and wife, Jean, of Arlington, Tenn., and Jeffery Haynes of Charlotte; a daughter, Jessica Stine and husband, Dan, of Jackson, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Haynes will be available for viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mount Home Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in Polkville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
