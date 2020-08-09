Heavner, Sally Burns

You have permission to edit this article.
April 21, 1931 - August 6, 2020 Mrs. Sally Burns Heavner, 89, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. Sally was born April 21, 1931, in Burke County, to the late Dolph Burns and Lela Lail Burns. She was a longtime member of East Valdese Baptist Church, and was a retired cafeteria worker for the Burke County Public Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Heavner; four brothers; and six sisters. Survivors include one son, Roger Heavner, of Valdese; daughter, Sharon Beane, of Rutherford College; two grandsons, Dr. Brett Heavner and wife, Krista, of Denver, N.C. and Brooke Heavner and wife, Jennifer, of Valdese; granddaughter, Allison Walsh and husband, Christopher, of Holly Springs; and five great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Memorials may be sent to East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

