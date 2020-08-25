Heavner, Sandra Abernathy

May 3, 1952 - August 24, 2020 Mrs. Sandra Abernathy Heavner, 68, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Grace Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Sandra was born May 3, 1952, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Harrison and Allie Bowman Abernathy.
She was a faithful member of East Valdese Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir and celebrate with her Sunday school class. She enjoyed camping, hosting cookouts, crafting, shopping and attending the Church at the Roost during summer camping season at Daniel Boone Family Campground. Sandy was employed as co-owner and office manager of Connelly Springs Electric Co.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Heavner; and a brother, Bo Abernathy.
Surviving are her son, P.A. Heavner and Lisa of Valdese; two daughters, Regina King and husband, Shannon, of Hildebran and Allie Meaders and husband, Joseph, of Anderson, S.C.; brothers, Pete Abernathy and wife, Sharon, Rick Abernathy, Lynn Abernathy and wife, Cathy, and Alan (Monk) Abernathy, all of Valdese. Also surviving are her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Garrison Cook, Dalton King and Keegan Meaders; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Sandy Heavner will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, in the East Valdese Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike Lawhorn and the Rev. Steve Walsh officiating. Entombment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Heritage Funeral Services in Valdese, where the body will remain until placed in the church 30 min. prior to services.
Memorials may be made to East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St., Valdese, NC 28690 or to The Church at the Roost, 1311 Jamestown Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese
