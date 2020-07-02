Helms, Danny Wayne

November 10, 1961 - June 30, 2020 Danny Wayne Helms, 58, of Lawndale, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Burke County, Nov. 10, 1961, he was a son of the late Robert Helms and Betty Bright Moses. He was a co-owner and operator of Tire Specialists of Morganton for a number of years and was the owner of Helms Restoration of Lawndale. He was a member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Phillip and Paul Bright. He is survived by Montrose Cooke Helms of the home; sister, Marie Hutchins (T.A.) of Connelly Springs; and two nieces, Amber Bright of Vale and Joy Greene (Bryan) of Lincolnton. The graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, at 9 a.m., at Carpenters Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Allen officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carpenters Grove Baptist Church, 1002 Carpenter's Grove Church Rd., Lawndale, NC 28090; or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
