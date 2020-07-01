Henry, Sandra Maxine

March 22, 1950 - June 29, 2020 Sandra Maxine Henry, 70, of Morganton, died Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Burke County, March 22, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Junior Henry and Betty Jean Powell Henry. Sandra was a member of Chesterfield Church of Christ. She is survived by her daughters, Lorinda Baldwin and Chesnee Jackson; grandchildren, Amozrielle Jackson and Kaison Jackson; brothers, Steve Henry (Becky) and Jimmy Henry; niece, Jessica Schweikert; nephew, Jeremy Henry; and great-nieces, Alli Henry and Lily McCann. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Henry. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
