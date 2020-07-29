August 9, 1995 - July 23, 2020 Christina Hernandez, age 24, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A native of Morganton, Christina was born on August 09, 1995, and was the daughter of Carlos A. and Dorraine M. McConnell Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Miguel A. Hernandez Diaz and Herenia C. Parra Hernandez. Christina, who was a precious blessing from God, had a gift of befriending everyone and had the unique ability to accept people for who and where they were in their journey, and never judged others at their lowest points. She was loving and accepting of all those that crossed her path. She will continue to love and be loved in her new Heavenly home. Known as having been a sports enthusiast, Christina loved the outdoors. She enjoyed skateboarding, hula hooping, any water activities, art and music, and was an amazing saxophone player. Providing love, comfort, joy and laughter to others, she was known as making ordinary spaces look beautiful and loved her employment as an events designer and decorator. She also enjoyed working in art museums, but most of all, had a heart for spending time with her friends and family. Christina is survived by, in addition to her parents, two brothers, Tyler M. Hernandez and Kasey A. Hernandez; grandparents, Douglas M. and Dorothy M. McConnell; five uncles, Miguel J. Hernandez and family, Javier A. Hernandez and family, Douglas "June" M. McConnell, Jr. and family, Dustin M. McConnell and family and Lafyon F. Donnell; and her aunt, Denise M. McConnell and family. She is also survived by a brother at heart, Jiovani Hasty; sisters at heart, Shanna and Katelyn Brown; along with all God's children who spent time, and were part of their family. A celebration of Christina's life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes and appreciates prayers and the sharing of special memories and pictures. Christina's family is grateful for the love and support over the passing of their precious Christina and are thankful for all those that shared love and life with her. They ask that prayers of love and thanksgiving be sent to the Lord and their precious Christina for all the love and time that was gifted to us all. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hernandez family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
