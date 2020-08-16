Hess, Mary Ida Mull

May 5, 1928 - August 12, 2020 Mary Ida Mull Hess, 92, of Faith, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. She was born May 5, 1928, in Morganton, to the late B.N. "Sam" and Estelle Brittain Mull. Mary Ida was a 1946 graduate of Morganton High School and a graduate of Kannapolis Beauty School. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 65 years, she was a member of the Dora Earnhardt Sunday school class, the Yount Circle, the funeral bereavement committee, and had been a member of the altar guild. She was a member of the Faith American Legion Aux. Post 327. Mary Ida was awarded Faith Senior Citizen of the Year in 2011. She and her husband, Paige, served B.B.Q. to the American Legion dignitaries at the Faith 4th of July Celebration for over 35 years, as long as their health allowed. Mary Ida retired from the Stanback Company in Salisbury as Dr. Tom and Mr. Fred Stanback's secretary, later she went to work as the secretary for the Meadows of Rockwell, where she also retired. In the 1960s and 1970s Mary Ida was well known for her wedding and birthday cakes, and her homemade chicken and dumplings. She was an expert seamstress, she enjoyed all needle crafts, gardening, canning and cooking for family and friends. Mary Ida adored her grandsons and later her great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary Ida was preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, Paige D. Hess, in 2013; baby brother, Fred Ray Mull; aunts, whom were raised as sisters, Letty B. Cooper, Zeppie B. Brown, Mozelle B. Kincaid, and Colean B. Mull. Mary Ida is survived by her daughter, Vicki Hess Staton and husband, Steve, of Rockwell; grandsons, Matt Staton and wife, Adrian, of Rockwell and Will Staton and wife, Charlotte, of Concord; great-granddaughter, Kenzie Tate Staton; and great-grandson, Levi Preston Staton. The family will greet friends and relatives Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, prior to the service. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Bill Ketchie and Lloyd Ginn officiating. Burial will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell www.powlesfuneralhome.com
