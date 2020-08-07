Hightower, John David

March 17, 1944 - August 2, 2020 John David Hightower, 76, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Aug, 2, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born March 17, 1944, in Caldwell County, to the late William Dewey and Elizabeth Lela Brown Hightower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers; Bill, Clyde, Paul and Jim Hightower; and one sister; Norma Jean Hightower Carter. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a Life Member of the Gamewell Optimist Club in Caldwell County, joining in 1985. He was also a charter member of the Gamewell Optimist Club Hall of Fame for the many years he spent coaching baseball in the various club leagues. He had a passion for the game and a love for the kids he coached. During the last two decades, he found his happiness managing Mimosa Boat Landing at Lake James, which he did with his girlfriend, Vicky. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Corbin Hightower and girlfriend, Stacey Woods, of Morganton; daughter, Shannon Saunders and husband, Richard, of Lenoir; two brothers, Ottis Hightower and wife, Alice, and Joe Hightower, all of Lenoir; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private celebration of life on a date to be determined. The family respectfully requests that contributions be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to the Gamewell Optimist Club, 3351 Sheely Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
