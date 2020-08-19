Himes, Sharon Ann Truax

June 30, 1948 - August 16, 2020 Sharon Ann Truax Himes, 72, of Cicero Lane in Lawndale, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence. Born in Oswego County, N.Y., June 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Richard Truax and Vivian Simmons Truax. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Adelbert Himes, and a sister, Kathie Shattell. Survivors include three sons, Scott Himes (Samantha) of Midland, Jeffrey Himes (Julie) of Concord and Shane Himes (Kristin) of Boca Raton, Fla.; a daughter, Danielle Jodway (Tom) of Lawndale; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Himes, Brandon Himes, Marissa Jodway, Zachary Himes, Jessica Himes, Nicholas Jodway, Jordyn Himes, Morgan Himes, Austin Himes and Madelyn Himes; a brother, Shawn Truax, and a sister, Bonnie Norris, both of New York. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 600, Arlington , VA 22209. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., of Fallston www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.