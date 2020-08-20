Hogan, Elwina "Winnie" Martin

December 6, 1934 - August 17, 2020 Elwina "Winnie" Martin Hogan, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020, while at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. Born on December 06, 1934, and raised in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. James and Mae Marlow Martin. Elwina was a member of Dysartsville Baptist Church. She was a homemaker all her life, and she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. James "Bud" Martin, Jr., and a sister, Mozell Toney, who passed away just one day prior on August 16, 2020. Those left to cherish their memory are her loving husband of 64 years, Grady Hogan; two children, Don Hogan and wife Teresa of Nebo, and Kenneth Hogan and wife Suzanne of Lenoir; three grandsons, Matt Hogan, Jon Hogan (Catherine), and Josh Hogan (Josephine); a granddaughter, Hannah Hogan; a stepgranddaughter, Regina Houston and her sons, Jacob and Jackson Turner; five great-grandchildren, Austin Hogan, Mahli Hogan, Leland Hogan, and Ward and Shepard Hogan. Additionally, she is survived by five siblings, Christine Tyatte, Nell Thomas, Margie Buff, Roy Martin, and Ralph Martin. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Dysartsville Baptist Church at 12:00 o'clock noon. Rev. John Cope and Pastor Doug Woody will be officiating. Mrs. Hogan will lie in state thirty minutes prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn by all in attendance. Masks and hand sanitizer will be made available. The family would like to thank Hospice of Rutherford County for the outstanding care they provided Winnie. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.
