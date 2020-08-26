Holland, John David

John David Holland April 9, 1943 - August 20, 2020 Mr. John David Holland, 77, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. John was born April 9, 1943, in Burke County to the late Willard A. Holland and Edna Sprouse Holland. He was a member of Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Ben Holland, Jettie Causby, Bertha Epley, Jean Holder, and Francis Brewer. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Patton Holland of the home; children, Kimberly Glenn (Michael) of Morganton, Tamala H. Lane (William) of Morganton, and Kevin Holland of Morganton; grandchildren, Braedon Finney (Miranda) of Fargo, N.D, Kelly Michaels of Charlotte, Kayla Holland of Morganton, and Stephen Holland of Morganton; siblings, Charlie Holland (Dorothy), Doris Garrison, Dayle Holland, W.A. "Junior" Holland (Lynn), Pearl Norman (Vance), and Larry Holland (Editha); several nieces and nephews; and his loving companion, Brandy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.