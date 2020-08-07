Holland, Randy Nelson

January 19, 1957 - August 2, 2020 Randy Nelson Holland, 63, of Morganton, passed away to his eternal home with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Born in Burke County, Jan. 19, 1957, he was the son of the late Glenn Holland and Dollie Mae Green Holland. Mr. Holland was a member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. Randy was a loving husband and best friend to his wife, Cindy. He loved his extended family and also had many friends that he considered family. He could always light up a room with his enthusiasm for life and enjoyed life to the fullest. Randy loved the Lord with all his heart. He also enjoyed music, comic books, art, and animals. Randy will always be remembered for the joy he brought to others with whom he loved and was loved by. Mr. Holland is survived by his wife, Cindy Brown Holland of the home; uncles, Grover Holland (Lois) and Jim Holland (Jackie); in-laws, Daryl and Iris Brown, Gail and David Blevins, and Sonia and Mark Pitman; brother-by-choice, Mark Poteet; nephews, niece, cousins and friends; and his fur babies, Maggie, Coco and Bella. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by aunts and uncles. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, in Burke Memorial Park, with the Revs. Chris Dale and Thurston Greene officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Ridge Baptist Church, 5612 John Watts Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
