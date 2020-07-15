Houser Jr., Dan Nester

Dan Nester Houser Jr., 87, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Benson Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.
Service information
Jul 18
Visitation
Saturday, July 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Baptist Church
5194 Old Plank Road
Iron Station, NC 28080
Jul 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
11:00AM
Faith Baptist Church
5194 Old Plank Road
Iron Station, NC 28080
