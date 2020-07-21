Hoyle, Lydia Robinson

September 19, 1942 - July 18, 2020 Mrs. Lydia Robinson Hoyle, 77, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Autumn Care of Drexel, following a period of declining health. Lydia was born Sept. 19, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Jeff Robinson and Flossie Coffey Robinson. She was a member of East Valdese Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ersel Robinson, Paul Robinson, McCoy Robinson, R.H. Robinson, Jack Robinson, and Bobby Robinson; and sisters, Margie Lowman and Reba Pittman. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Hoyle; son, James Michael Hoyle and wife, Kim, of Valdese; daughter, Jacqueline Cook and husband, Charles, of Valdese; brother, Bueford Robinson and wife, Jane, of Morganton; grandchildren, Tiffany Hogan and husband, James, of Hickory, Michelle Stroupe and husband, Kevin, of Morganton, Bryson Cook of Valdese, Logan Cook of Valdese, Lexi Cook of Valdese, Charlee Cook of Valdese, and Ryan Cook of Morganton; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Stroupe and Colt Stroupe. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, (today July 21), at East Valdese Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Walsh officiating. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to East Valdese Baptist Church. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
