Johnson, Laura Mae Dellinger

October 5, 1944 - July 16, 2020 Laura Mae Dellinger Johnson, 75, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born Oct. 5, 1944, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Ben Dellinger and Essey Flynn Dellinger. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Guy "Johnny" Johnson Sr.; sisters, Lola Beatrice Dellinger and Dot Crooks Dellinger; sister-in-law, Bell Dellinger; and brothers, Ray, J.C., Carl, and Alvin Dellinger. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son, Kenneth Guy Johnson Jr.; grandchildren, Kaelee Cheynne Johnson and Shoner Kade Johnson; sister, Sue Chapman; sisters-in-law, Hazel Dellinger, Pearl Dellinger, and Frances Dellinger; brother-in-law, Jim Crooks; and many nephews and nieces. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Nebo. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
