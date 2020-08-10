You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson, Robert Alexander
0 entries

Johnson, Robert Alexander

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 5, 2020 Mr. Robert Alexander Johnson, 72, of Morganton, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Kirksey Funeral Home. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

Johnson, Robert Alexander
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News