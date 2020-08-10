Johnson, Robert Alexander

August 5, 2020 Mr. Robert Alexander Johnson, 72, of Morganton, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Kirksey Funeral Home. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.