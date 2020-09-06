Kaylor, Edna Lee Edge

September 9, 1929 - September 3, 2020 Edna Lee Edge Kaylor, 90, of Granite Falls, departed this life to her heavenly home, with her family by her side, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Kaylor was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Buncombe County, to the late Thomas Lindsy Edge Jr. and Willie Towe Edge. She worked for Drexel Heritage Furnishings for over 38 years and retired as manager of the Graphics Arts Department. She drew the designs for decorations on the furniture, hand painted them, and had the privilege of painting the reproductions for Drexel Heritage's Biltmore House Collection. Mrs. Kaylor was an artist with a natural talent, who loved details and was a perfectionist with everything she did. She was a strong faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord, loved gospel music, and treasured God's word in her heart. Mrs. Kaylor was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church and the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Fred "Jack" Kaylor; two sisters, Jean Justice and Kay Decker; son-in-law, Max Pope; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Justice, George Allen "G.A." Decker and Larry St. Clair. Survivors include her children, Dianne Pope, of Kingsport, Tenn., Thomas Kaylor, of Denver, Colo., and Kathy Mull and husband, Gary, of Morganton; gandchildren, Brian Pope and wife, Michelle, of Kingsport, David Fair and wife, Frenchie, of Granite Falls, and Christopher Pope of Jonesborough, Tenn.; sister, Paula St. Clair (James Rowe) of Martinsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brittany, Dustin, Tiffany and Tinisha; great-great-grandchildren; Nevaeh, Nigel and Eliana; and several special nieces and nephews. The graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Burkhimer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 2845 Connelly Springs Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Caldwell Hospice, 526 Robbinswood Pl., Hudson, NC 28638; or the charity of your choice. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.