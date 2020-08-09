Keeter, Bobbie Powell

April 16, 1960 - August 3, 2020 Bobbie Powell Keeter, 60, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Born in Burke County, April 16, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Bob Ervin Powell and Betty Faye Hallyburton Powell. Bobbie was a devoted, hard-working mother and grandmother, who loved her family and the Lord. She enjoyed cooking, camping, and listening to music, but she especially enjoyed spending time with family. Bobbie is survived by her son, Randy Keeter (significant other, Alexis Graybeal;) grandsons, Kayden and Kai Keeter; siblings, Glenda Scott (Neil,) Gary Powell, Mike Powell (Beverly,) Dennis Powell (Missy,) Phillip Powell, Benny Powell, and Patricia Powell; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family; and her canine companions, Yankee and Izzie. In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Dean "Chief" Keeter. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charlie Crump officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Shriner's Children's Hospitals. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
