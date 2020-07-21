Keller, Dennis Eugene

June 10, 1950 - July 19, 2020 Dennis Eugene "White Ears" Keller, 70, of Morganton, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Burke County, June 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Clyde and Betty Keller. Dennis was a member of Zion Baptist Church, and he loved to fish and hunt. Mr. Keller is survived by his wife, Carolina Lee Keller of the home; children, Joel Fox (Nichole), Jared Fox (Nickie), John Keller, and Marlee Clarke (Joe); grandchildren, Karlee Lindemann, Sierra Fox, Samuel Keller, Dollie Clarke, Gabriel Fox, and Mason Fox; stepgrandchildren, Madison, Matthew, Dallas, and Judge; and great-grandchildren, Arabella, Angela, Bethany, and Ruth. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Keller. No services are planned for Mr. Keller. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
