Key, Pansy Mae

July 3, 1933 - August 11, 2020 Pansy Mae Key, 87, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health. Pansy was born July 3, 1933, in Burke County, to the late Stanley Key and Dora Key Buff. She retired from Joan's Fabrics. Pansy enjoyed painting, pottery, genealogy, and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Otis Key, William Key, James Key, and Jerry Buff. Survivors include a special niece, Cheri Key, who acted as her caregiver; and numerous other nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today (Thursday, Aug. 13), at Burke Memorial Park with the Revs. Scott Evans and Rick Crouse officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
