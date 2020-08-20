 Skip to main content
Kibler, Lucy Maud
Kibler, Lucy Maud

September 13, 1927 - July 5, 2020 Lucy Maud Kibler, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William Hebert Kibler and Lucy Cornelia Basset Kibler. Lucy worked as a speech therapist. She had worked for Chicago Public Schools, the Junior League of Speech Correction in Columbia, S.C., High Point N.C. Public Schools, Easter Seal Society in Palm Springs, Calif; and the Arlington County Public Schools in Arlington, Va. Lucy is survived by nieces, Lucy Anne Luckhardt Calder and daughter, Charlotte Calder, Corell Luckhardt Halsey Moore and children, Brent, Alison, Philip, and Christian Halsey, and Thurston Moore, Amy Luckhardt Sturgis and sons, Sam and Philip Sturgis; nephew, George Luckhardt and daughters, Dalia and Faye Luckhardt; and special friend and caregivers, Pam Andrews and Linda Letourneau. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her sister, Flora Louisa Kibler Luckhardt. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Forest Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Dana McKim officiating. The service will also be available at First United Methodist Church of Morganton's Facebook page. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

Kibler, Lucy Maud
To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Kibler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

