Knight, Marjorie Crites

October 20, 1935 - August 18, 2020 Marjorie Crites Knight, 94, died at Burke Hospice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Marjorie was born Oct. 23, 1925, in Burke County. She attended Morganton High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory. Following the end of World War II, "Margie" and her sister, Norma, moved to Washington D.C., where Margie met Major (later Lt. Col.) James W. Knight, U.S. Army Air Corps (later Air Force) and they were married in 1954. That same year, Marjorie and Jim moved Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, where they lived until the Communist takeover of Cuba, in 1960, forced them to return to the United States. Margie settled again in Morganton, in 1960, where she remained for the rest of her life. She went to work at Shadowline, Inc. until she retired. She was an active member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she served on numerous committees and taught Sunday school for 30 years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Maude (Bolick) and Sterling Crites; and brother, William "Bill" Crites. She is survived by her son, Roger Knight; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Knight; grandsons, Ben Craig and Joe Knight; sister, Norma Cline; sister-in-law, Marie Crites; nieces, Pamela Mitchell (Bill), Carol Hearn (Bill), and Vicki Mann (Randy); nephews, Gary Crites (Teresa) and Steven Cline; many grand-nieces and -nephews; as well as her church family and friends. We will miss her quirky personality, her lively sense of humor, love of Christmas fudge, and strong attachment to her home and community. The graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. Marjorie was interred at Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care or Catawba Valley Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Burke Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
