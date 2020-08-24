Leger, Freddy Gene

July 22, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Freddy Gene Leger, of Rutherford College, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Freddy was born July 22, 1934, in Connelly Springs. He was the son of the late John Alfred Leger and Laura Mae Lail Leger. Freddy graduated from Valdese High School in 1952, and obtained his BS and MA degrees from Western Carolina University. He worked in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System for 33 years, serving as a teacher at Berryhill Elementary School, as an assistant principal and Principal of Coulwood Junior High and Principal of West Mecklenburg High School. During his last three years he served as Director of Child Nutrition. Freddy was a member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and on various committees. He was honored as the Presbyterian Men's, Man of the Year. He was a longtime member of the Lions Club and Le Phare des Alpes and served as President of both. He served on boards of Valdese General Hospital and Burke Tourism. Freddy's passion was his Waldensian heritage. He made many trips to the Waldensian Valleys in Italy. He was a docent at the Waldensian Museum and the Trail of Faith. He was a member and served on the board of the American Waldensian Society. He was chairman of the research committee of the centennial book What Mean These Stones. He was also a director and past President of Waldensian Heritage Wines. Freddy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Buddy "Buck" Leger Sr. He is survived by his sisters, Frances Barlowe, Rita Brittain, Blenda Leger; brother, Gerald "Butch" Leger; sister-in-law, Sallie Leger; and many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick officiating. Memorials may be sent to the Leger Family Scholarship, Western Carolina University, 201 HF Robinson, 1 University Dr., Cullowhee, NC 28723; or Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St. E, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
