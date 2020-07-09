Lingo, Evelyn
July 6, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Lingo, 68, of Morganton, died Monday, July 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

