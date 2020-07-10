Lowman, Johnny Lewis

March 21, 1947 - July 8, 2020 Mr. Johnny Lewis Lowman, 73, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a six week illness. Mr. Lowman was born March 21, 1947, in Burke County, son of the late Lewis and Bessie Lowman. Johnny was a U.S. Army Veteran and an active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, choir leader, and directed the annual Christmas play. He was employed by Burke County Parks and Recreation Department. He will surely be missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nethel Icard; and brother, Wendell Lowman. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Aileen Lynn Lowman; two sons, John Wesley Lowman and Jeffrey Scott Lowman and wife, Samantha Lowman; two granddaughters, Harley Lowman Searcy and husband, Ben and Scotlynn Sage Lowman; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Michael, Alyssa Shuffler and Morgan Shuffler; and siblings, Louise Craig, Brenda Hudson, Jane Clark, Sondra Lowman and Elbert "Pork" Lowman. He was also a father figure to Donna Bumgarner. Funeral services for Johnny Lewis Lowman will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church with the Revs. Curtis Carroll, Eddie Lail, and Nathan Lowman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 10, at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese. Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 5848 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
