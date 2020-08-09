Lowman, Myrtle Abee

April 19, 1934 - August 7, 2020 Mrs. Myrtle Abee Lowman, 86, of Connelly Springs, went to be at peace with our heavenly Father, following a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. Myrtle was born April 19, 1934, in Burke County, to the late Rev. Ralph G. Abee Sr., and Pansy Lowman Abee. She was a loving homemaker and caregiver, who loved cooking, baking and visiting the western North Carolina mountains, for gospel and bluegrass music events. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel Cornett and Gladys Abee. Survivors include her children; Sandra Passmore and husband, Bill, of Valdese, Deborah Smith and husband, Bennie, of Valdese, Vicki Vanhorn and husband, Jimmie, of Wake Forest, Jackie Tallent, of Morganton, Evelyn Barlowe, of Morganton and Mark Tallent, of Connelly Springs; three sisters, Julia Adams, of Conover, Louise Earheart of Va., Merita Buff, of Hildebran; brother, Ralph G. "Glennis" Abee, of Hildebran; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m., at the Abee Family Cemetery, at Abee's Chapel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
