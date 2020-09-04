Lyerly, Sandra ¿Dupa¿

Sandra "Dupa" Lyerly January 7, 1961 - August 30, 2020 Sandra "Dupa" Lyerly, 59, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Born Jan. 7, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Hattie Mae Lyerly. Sandra was a member of Corpening Chapel. She had worked at Jobst Carolina in Hildebran. Sandra loved strawberry milkshakes and to laugh. Sandra is survived by her brothers, Steve and Doug Lyerly; and sister, Nisha Lyerly Banks. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home, with Pastor Audrey Glenn officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Corpening Chapel Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
