McGalliard, Wendy R.

February 29, 1972 - July 24, 2020 Wendy R. McGalliard, 48, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born Feb. 29, 1972, to Danny and Susie Williams. She worked as a CNA and Med Tech at Broughton Hospital and several other local nursing homes. Wendy loved to cook, read, and work with crafts. She loved her family and friends and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Avery McGalliard; son, Hunter Canipe; daughter; Lanette McGalliard; and brother, Michael Williams. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.,, Thursday, July 30, at Glen Alpine Cemetery with the Rev. Boyd Biggerstaff officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

