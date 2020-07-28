McGalliard, Wendy R.

February 29, 1972 - July 24, 2020 Wendy R. McGalliard, 48, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born Feb. 29, 1972, to Danny and Susie Williams. She worked as a CNA and Med Tech at Broughton Hospital and several other local nursing homes. Wendy loved to cook, read, and work with crafts. She loved her family and friends and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Avery McGalliard; son, Hunter Canipe; daughter; Lanette McGalliard; and brother, Michael Williams. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.,, Thursday, July 30, at Glen Alpine Cemetery with the Rev. Boyd Biggerstaff officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.