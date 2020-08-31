McKee, Paul Gregory

July 12, 1949 - August 28, 2020 Paul Gregory “Greg” McKee, 71, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Carolinas Health Care Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a battle with cancer and other complications. Greg was born July 12, 1949, to the late Paul Hillard McKee and Colene Rector McKee in Burke County. Greg graduated from Drexel High School and North Carolina State University with a Bachelor's degree in engineering. He was a former Chaplain sent out by Coats Community Church in Coats. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Guy Taylor; and a nephew, Ashley Williford. Surviving his passing is a special friend, Rebecca Sanders; and his sister, Deb Taylor. He is remembered by other family members and friends.The family would like to thank the Levine Cancer Center in Valdese, and the nurses on the fifth floor at Carolinas Health Care Blue Ridge in Morganton for their exceptional compassion and care. The family will have a private crypt-side service at Burke Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 742, Conover NC 28613. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.