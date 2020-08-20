Merrill Jr., Ray

March 2, 1951 - August 14, 2020 Ray Merrill Jr., 69, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born in Morganton, March 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Warren Ray Merrill and Dorothy "Jean" Merrill. Ray was a member of Praise Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his baby sister, Patsy Lavonda Merrill. Ray graduated from Glen Alpine High School in 1970. He excelled in all sports, especially football, awarded All-County, All-Conference, and W.N.C. Scholastic for his Junior and Senior years. Ray was inducted into the Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2016. After graduation, Ray joined the N.C. National Guard. He had many types of jobs. He was an electrician, welder, truck driver, NASCAR store, salesman, maintenance, worked in oil fields at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, worked in the boiler room at Broughton Hospital, and maintenance at W.N.C. Youth Correctional Center. His passion was to raise money for Burke County Hospice and Make-a-Wish Foundation. He was president of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and Glen Alpine Jaycees. Ray belonged to the Moose and Glen Alpine Ruritan where he was instrumental in arranging the GA Sports Hall of Fame. Ray was responsible for renaming the Glen Alpine football field and press box to honor Coach Ralph Wilson and Graham "Pee Wee" Anderson. He loved being Santa to family and friends. His goal was to have a live reindeer with a sleigh. Ray is survived by his son, James Ray "Jay" Merrill (Kelly); twin sister, Susan M. Abernathy (Tim); brother, Kenneth Merrill (Kathy); nephew, Pat Abernathy; nieces, Rebecca Wykle (Chad) and Megan Lawlor (Allen); great-nephew and -niece, Gabe and Nora Wykle. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Praise Assemble of God with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Kevin Crawford officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Praise Assembly of God or a charity of your choice. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
