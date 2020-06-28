Micol Jr., Col. Victor Emmanuel

July 10, 1936 - June 8, 2020 Col. Victor Emmanuel Micol Jr., 83, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Vic was born in Valdese, July 10, 1936, to the late Victor E. Micol Sr., and Mildred Hamilton Micol. He was the grandson of one of the original Waldensian founders of the town, and he took great pride in his Waldensian heritage. He was a member of Les Phare des Alpes and the Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Valdese. Vic graduated from Francis Garrou High School, where he was a standout football player. As a senior, he was the MVP of the undefeated conference championship team and elected to the North Carolina All-State Team. After graduating, he attended the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of the 1956 SEC Championship team. Through the years, he remained close to the coaches and members of both his high school and university teams. In 1958, Vic was commissioned as an Infantry 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. His military career consisted of numerous command and staff assignments. He was stationed in Korea and completed three tours in Vietnam (1963, 1965-66, 1968-69) where he flew reconnaissance aircraft, commanded C Company, 2-18th Infantry Battalion, 1st Division, and commanded the 48th Assault Helicopter Company. Vic was a liaison officer to the US House of Representatives and served as an escort for the Secretary of the Army. From 1976-78, Vic commanded the 1st battalion, 502nd Infantry, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Ky. Later, Vic became an instructor in the Department of Tactics and Class Director at the Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. First stationed at Fort Richardson from 1970-73, Vic loved Alaska. He received the opportunity to return after graduating from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa., in 1982. He served as the Post Commander and later Chief of Staff of the 6th Infantry Division, Ft. Richardson, Alaska. His final assignment in the Army was as Senior Army National Guard Advisor for Alaska. Vic was a graduate of the Fixed Wing Aviator School, Airborne School, Rotary Wing Aviator School, Command and General Staff College, Ranger School, and the Army War College. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge. In 1988, he was inducted to the Infantry Hall of Fame. After almost 38 years of service, Vic retired in 1991 as the last Infantry Aviator. Following his retirement from the Army, Vic embraced civilian life and joined Alaska Supply Chain International for 21 additional years before retiring a second time in 2012. Never far from his military roots, he was a Charter Member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Alaska Chapter, and attended Heritage Chapel on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Vic lived a life full of adventure. He was a U.S. Army Colonel of Infantry, an Army Aviator, an Airborne Ranger, an outdoorsman, and a gentleman. He was gallant, open and engaging, and as they say, "He never met a stranger." Vic was a consummate storyteller and conversationalist. For those who met him, he made a lasting impression. Vic is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Patrick Micol; daughter, Frances Micol Keller (Scott), Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Victor E. Micol III, Valdese; grandchildren, Catherine Frances Keller and William Micol Keller; brother, Larry J. Micol (Theresa); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jane Micol Schatzman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alaska Fisher House, 4943 Zeamer Ave., Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK 99506; Or The Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Interment will be at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday, July 1, at 2:30 p.m. Janssen Funeral Home www.janssenfuneralhomes.com
