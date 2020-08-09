Miller, Mary Jo

June 19, 1935 - August 7, 2020 Mary Jo Miller, 85, of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born June 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Louise Collins. Mary Jo was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton. She was a graduate of Furman University. Mary Jo taught in McDowell County School system for 30 years. Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Tina Miler McKinney and husband, Donald; and grandchildren, Caleb McKinney and Samantha McKinney. In addition to her parents, Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Miller; son, Joseph Gus Miller; sisters, Patsy Cartee and Carol Larson. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at McDowell Memorial Park with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.