Mitchell, Leah Hontas Mason "Sis"

August 18, 1947 - June 29, 2020 Mrs. Leah Hontas Mason "Sis" Mitchell, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Leah was born Aug. 18, 1947, in Graham County, to the late Herbert Mason and Edith George Mason. She was retired from Leviton Manufacturing in Morganton, and was a member of Laurel Haven Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Mitchell; a son-in-law, Mark Seagle; a brother, Tommy Mason; sister, Rachel Conley; and nephews, John Wishon, Michael Mason and Jamie Conley. Surviving are her children, Gwen Hargett and husband, Scott, Kelly Walsh, and Pamela Walsh and Joshua Kurtz. Also surviving are her brothers, Lionel Mason and wife, Faye, Don Mason, Ray Mason, Larry Mason and wife, Gloria; one sister, Beth Wishon; five grandchildren; Christopher Seagle, Robert Seagle, Megan Walsh, Dante Jenkins and Ian Walsh; great-grandson, Will Seagle; a special niece, Tammy Mason Ray; and special nephew, Jerry Conley and wife, Kay. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Jerry Conley officiating. Interment will follow at the Shady Grove U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
