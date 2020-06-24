Moody Jr., Sammy "Bumper"

Sammy "Bumper" Moody Jr., 33, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home. Sossoman Funeral Home is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Sammy Moody, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.