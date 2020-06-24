Moody Jr., Sammy "Bumper"
Moody Jr., Sammy "Bumper"

Sammy "Bumper" Moody Jr., 33, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home. Sossoman Funeral Home is serving the family.

