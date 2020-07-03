Moore, Reggie

December 9, 1957 - June 29, 2020 Reggie Moore, 62, passed peacefully in the hands of God, Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Columbia, S.C., Dec. 9, 1957, he was the son of Rosann Elizabeth Steward and to the late Levi Reginald Moore Sr. A loving husband and father, Reggie is survived by his wife, Mayra Moore; daughters, Marlena Shantal Moore, Mary Elizabeth Yang (Moore) and son-in-law, Xang Yang of Glen Alpine. He worked in Guatemala, Central America, as a Peace Corps volunteer, and with various agencies that include: PAVA, Shawcross Aid program, the Widows and Orphans Program of the Presidency of the Republic of Guatemala, and many more. His work in Guatemala for 15 years helped him find his passion for the Latin American culture and Spanish language. He continued his passion as a Spanish interpreter, working in various agencies spread across Burke County including Carolina Healthcare System Blue Ridge, Broughton Hospital, the Burke County Sheriff's Office, highway patrol, and many others. He spread his love for God by carving handmade wooden crosses and giving them to those that needed it the most. He was a proud South Carolina Gamecock, loved animals, and enjoyed spending his free time at home with his family. Mr. Moore will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. in the colonial chapel of the funeral home, with Chaplain Dennis Stamper officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Alpine Cemetery. To continue his legacy in helping others, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center C/O Southmountain Children and Family Services, P.O. Box 3387, Morganton, NC 28680. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
