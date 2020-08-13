Mull, Mildred Dale

March 23, 1930 - August 9, 2020 Mildred Dale Mull, 90, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Born March 23, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Dale. Mildred was a member of Salem U.M.C. She worked at Shadowline. Mildred loved to quilt and sew, working in her flower garden, and was very interested in genealogy. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Nicole Mull; brothers, Hugh Dale (Linda) and Ervin Dale; nephews, David A. Dale, Jamie Dale and Eric Dale; and niece, Alisia Dale Phillips. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Mull Jr.; brother, Charlie Dale; sister, Clara Dale; brother-in-law, David Dale; sister-in-law, Lisa Dale; nephew, Brian Dale; and niece, Beth Dale. There will be a private family graveside. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice or Salem U.M.C. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.