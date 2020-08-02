Myrick Jr., James "Jim"

You have permission to edit this article.
May 26, 1943 - July 1, 2020 James "Jim" Myrick Jr., 77, of Asheville, and formerly of Morganton, passed away Monday, July 1, 2020. He was born May 26, 1943, in Burke County, to the late James Warren Myrick Sr. and Nancy Watts Myrick. He was a charter member of Amherst Baptist Church and was a salesman for Prestige Motors in Asheville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hise. Jim is survived by his son, Trey Hamilton Ward (Lyn); and sister, Rebecca Myrick-Poteat (Robert). A graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery was held at an earlier date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

