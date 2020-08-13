Norman, Thomas Leon

October 27, 1951 - May 21, 2020 Thomas Leon Norman, 68, of Morganton passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Burke County, Oct. 27, 1951, he was the son of the late Glenn Thomas Norman and Bessie Odell Denton Norman. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Amanda Roper (Daniel) of Morganton; grandchildren, Allison, Emma, and Eli Roper; son, Rodney Costner of Cherryville; granddaughter, Danielle Costner; sisters, Ellen Webb and Faye Crisp (Bill) of Salisbury; and brother, Danny Norman of Morganton. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a sister, Sadie Norman. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 15, at Nowling Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m., in the church fellowship hall. Please wear a mask and bring a chair. Pastor Darby Hensley will be officiating.
