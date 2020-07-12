Parlier, Charles Arther
0 entries

Parlier, Charles Arther

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

October 1, 1946 - July 9, 2020 Mr. Charles Arthur Parlier, 73, of Morganton, went Home to be with his Heavenly Father, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Mr. Parlier was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Avery County to the late Virgil Parlier and Lounette Cook. Charles was a faithful member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. He retired from Broughton Hospital as a Healthcare Technician and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Charles was the anchor of the family and a loving grandfather that adored his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Parlier, Wendell Parlier, and Tommy Parlier; and stepfather, George Bollinger. He is survived by his sons, Marty Parlier and wife, Angela, and Chad Parlier and wife, Crystal; brothers, Chuckie Parlier and Billy Bollinger and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Nicholas Parlier, and Clara Parlier; sisters-in-law, Linda Parlier and Dorothy Parlier; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Service Monday, July 13, at 12 p.m., with Pastors Jerry Gamble, and Billy Bollinger officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church at 2272 Mt. Home Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

+2 
Parlier, Charles Arther
+2 
Parlier, Charles Arther
+2 
Parlier, Charles Arther
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Parlier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News