Pearson, Rose Lee Chambers

July 1, 1925 - August 10, 2020 Rose Lee Chambers Pearson, 95, of Morganton, went to be with the Heavenly Father Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born July 1, 1925, to Junious C. Chambers and Mattie Carlton Chambers. A lifelong resident of Morganton, Rose was known for being a light of love, compassion, and generosity. She combined her passions for cooking and cleaning her home. She was an active member of Slades Chapel A.ME. Zion Church all of her life. "Rosamon," as she was lovingly known, was warm, genuine, humble, and kind with a contagious laugh and an abiding love for the Lord. Rose took great pride in caring for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Junious Chambers; six brothers; and two sisters. Survivors include her son, Harold Edward Chambers and his wife, the Rev. Cordell Hunter Chambers; daughter, Mary Lou Glass, all of Morganton; sister, Laura C. Brown; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousins; and beloved friends whom will miss her dearly. Our hearts are broken by the loss of this remarkable woman that lived a devoted life to others. "Sleep on my sister, sleep on and take your rest. Lay your head upon our Father's breast; you know our Lord, our Father, and our God. Sleep on! Sleep on!" There will be a private family gathering at Olive Hill Cemetery in the near future. Hart Funeral Service www.hartfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.